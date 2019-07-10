Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Comparison side by side

Both Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin Ltd. 78 4.33 N/A 3.71 21.31 Bel Fuse Inc. 19 0.37 N/A 1.69 10.63

Demonstrates Garmin Ltd. and Bel Fuse Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Bel Fuse Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Garmin Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Garmin Ltd.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin Ltd. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Garmin Ltd. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. From a competition point of view, Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Garmin Ltd. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Bel Fuse Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Garmin Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bel Fuse Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Garmin Ltd. and Bel Fuse Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin Ltd. 1 2 0 2.67 Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Garmin Ltd.’s downside potential is -3.80% at a $75.75 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of Garmin Ltd. shares and 50.6% of Bel Fuse Inc. shares. 1.2% are Garmin Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.59% of Bel Fuse Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garmin Ltd. 0.44% -10.86% 10.69% 19.54% 33.07% 24.81% Bel Fuse Inc. -12.67% -15.7% 37.43% -19.15% -19.62% 30.84%

For the past year Garmin Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bel Fuse Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Garmin Ltd. beats Bel Fuse Inc.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, automated logbook, voice and touch control, and other products and services; wearables, portables, and apps; and traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems. It also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.