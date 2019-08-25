Garmin LTD Adr (GRMN) Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Decreased Position; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Rose, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Increased Stake

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Adr (GRMN) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 28,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 55,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 823,483 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 33,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 713,365 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 680,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 1.80M shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares to 398,898 shares, valued at $47.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Corporation holds 0.19% or 2.29 million shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 9,110 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). California-based Ares Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wespac Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.74% or 61,783 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 229,696 shares. 10,510 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Hl Service Ltd invested in 0.06% or 246,170 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 523,235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Ltd Partnership has 58,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westwood Grp Inc owns 1,500 shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 12,637 shares to 55,807 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 27,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,747 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.