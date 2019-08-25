Garmin LTD Adr (GRMN) Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Blb&B Advisors Raised Its Position

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Adr (GRMN) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 28,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 55,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 823,483 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 1,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 26,027 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, up from 24,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2,715 shares to 8,353 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 19,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,646 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust Comm holds 179 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com holds 0.37% or 119,693 shares. Hudock Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1St Source Fincl Bank has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 63 were reported by Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Pinnacle Holdg Lc reported 0% stake. Community Tru Inv reported 47,492 shares. 113,026 were reported by Com Bancorporation. Biondo Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 12,295 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Brookstone Mgmt has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Madison Investment Holdings reported 3,412 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.75% or 80,843 shares. Etrade Cap Lc invested in 10,787 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 27,700 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Com accumulated 740 shares.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Must-See Slides From Garmin’s Investor Presentation – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Garmin, Harley-Davidson, Uber, Lyft and Amazon highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Garmin +7% after FY guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Garmin Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:GRMN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 39,139 shares to 141,321 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Inc by 16,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors Inc accumulated 0.02% or 5,063 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 3,255 shares. State Street stated it has 5.83M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 35,943 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 0% or 203,498 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 157,729 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Hl Finance Service Ltd Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 42,797 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets Corporation has 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 16,057 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 48 shares. Scout Investments has 0.56% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 315,269 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 4,542 are held by Suntrust Banks.