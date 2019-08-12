Garmin LTD 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined; As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Share Price Rose, Holder Matarin Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $4.95 Million

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 145,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 76,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 221,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 962,395 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 12/03/2018 – Toyota Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhance Customer Rental Experience; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Enters into New Cooperation Agreement With SRS Investment Management; 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 22/03/2018 – SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS INTEND TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF FIVE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES AT UPCOMING AVIS ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET TO TERMINATE HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $33; 18/04/2018 – AVIS CAR RENTAL SAYS ANNOUNCED ITS RETURN TO JAPANESE MARKET; 04/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ISSUED $400 MLN OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES WITH A MATURITY OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY SAID THAT ITS PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS INCLUDES TWO NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES, FRANCIS SHAMMO AND GLENN LURIE; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 1.03M shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Service Automobile Association accumulated 46,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sit Associates, a Minnesota-based fund reported 93,250 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 6,460 shares. Hexavest Incorporated, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 437,395 shares. Da Davidson & reported 4,651 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 1,500 shares. Art Advsrs holds 0.2% or 39,464 shares. Smithfield Trust Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 55 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,357 shares. Vanguard reported 14.15 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 23,590 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd reported 1,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunpower Ord (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 100,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Ord (NYSE:MRK) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $148.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 16,823 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 678,783 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Llc reported 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Lc owns 42,047 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 3,709 shares. Pzena Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.54% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). 428,926 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 18,300 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.01% or 162,505 shares. Voya Limited Liability Corp owns 58,834 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 7.79M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 1,294 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 647,397 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 235,042 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 349,416 shares to 375,615 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 30,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

