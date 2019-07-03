Gargoyle Investment Advisor Trimmed Stericycle (SRCL) Holding by $311,742; Stock Rose; As Xinyuan Real Estate Co LTD (XIN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Cut by $7.82 Million Its Holding

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 5,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,083 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 37,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 294,997 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 29.06% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.17 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $75.38 million for 14.47 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,800 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,000 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 420 shares. Massachusetts Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 194,775 shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 32,802 shares. Huntington Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,292 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Lc owns 64,020 shares. Fil has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 33,215 shares. Prudential Financial reported 52,439 shares. Intl Inc holds 170,017 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 77,460 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares to 11,057 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).