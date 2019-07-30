Gargoyle Investment Advisor Trimmed Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stake; Cision LTD. Ordinary Shares (CISN) Shorts Down By 12.94%

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) stake by 33.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,392 shares as Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN)’s stock declined 8.98%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 30,264 shares with $1.36M value, down from 45,656 last quarter. Allison Transmission Hldgs I now has $5.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 550,092 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 6.98% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $144.36 million for 9.73 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory has 0.54% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 623,029 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 1.98 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc reported 87,900 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 45,269 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Blair William & Il reported 9,247 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 169,218 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com has 99,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Llc invested in 9,610 shares. Mirae Asset Global Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Boston Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Stevens Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 80,589 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com owns 117,640 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sun Life Finance owns 2,877 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity. $229,995 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) was bought by Bohley G Frederick.

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) rating on Monday, February 25. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $53 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6.

