Gargoyle Investment Advisor Stake in Coty (COTY) Cut as Valuation Rose; Wix.Com (WIX) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 54,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 68,186 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $914,000, down from 122,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 1.43M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 322,226 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares to 165,561 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Raymond James Service Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 18,916 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Massachusetts Fincl Ma stated it has 0.05% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 29 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs accumulated 227 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 72,942 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 0.02% or 35,761 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Limited Co has 5,321 shares. Baillie Gifford Communication reported 2.44M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 212,641 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 657 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Covey Ltd has 3.75% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 22,031 shares. 3,996 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wix.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wix +1% on Q1 revenue beat, raised outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wix.com Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.31M for 33.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Coty Stock Lost 13% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gucci lipstick a hot seller for Coty – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,784 shares to 17,629 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.