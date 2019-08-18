Gargoyle Investment Advisor Raised Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $630,044; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Increased Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 95.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 10,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 20,798 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45M shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 2,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,290 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 18,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,093 shares to 55,178 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 17,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,905 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,053 were accumulated by Stock Yards Bancorp & Communication. West Chester Capital Advsr has 1.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il invested in 50,210 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Crawford Counsel holds 0.02% or 2,204 shares. 10,919 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. Nordea Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Rhode Island-based Washington Trust has invested 1.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 1.13 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Paragon Mgmt Limited holds 0.23% or 1,530 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sit Inv Inc holds 71,245 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tompkins Corp has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 404,387 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.53% stake. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc reported 0.71% stake. 39,105 are owned by Corsair Capital Management L P. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 7,194 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp owns 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.63M shares. Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 48,011 shares. Markel Corporation invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 80,000 shares. Bkd Wealth accumulated 8,394 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc holds 108,968 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Capwealth Limited Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 331,075 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 16,312 shares to 17,686 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,686 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).