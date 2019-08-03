Gargoyle Investment Advisor Position in Steel Dynamics (STLD) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Insight 2811 Upped Stake

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 35,239 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 1.73 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel lndustry’s Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 8.09M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Pushis Glenn had bought 5,740 shares worth $149,986 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.14% or 84,955 shares in its portfolio. Wright Investors Service Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 44,141 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd owns 49,360 shares. Euclidean Techs Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.99% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Pggm Invests reported 0.02% stake. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 0.06% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Madison Inv Inc reported 0.11% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.41% or 189,617 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 330,255 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc owns 2.33M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Cap Global invested in 0.01% or 592,000 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 69,110 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 43,611 shares to 14,247 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,321 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).