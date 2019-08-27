Gargoyle Investment Advisor Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Has Cut by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Capital Advisors Raised by $168.47 Million Its Position

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.69M, up from 183,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 3.95 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 11,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 14,092 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 25,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $106.89. About 3.03 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 187,436 shares to 67,450 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,630 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & invested in 233,870 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn stated it has 73,346 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Garland holds 40,122 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 783,200 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Cohen Capital Management Inc holds 109,727 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas holds 2.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 169,965 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,213 shares. 1,700 are held by Main Street. Park Avenue Limited Co reported 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Callahan Advsr Lc, Texas-based fund reported 90,598 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 1,677 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cleararc Inc reported 34,067 shares. Cohen And Steers, New York-based fund reported 19,666 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 69,000 were accumulated by Olstein Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Atlanta Com L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 49,350 shares. Jacobs Ca owns 41,646 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Dodge & Cox holds 5.78M shares. Us State Bank De reported 999,044 shares. Jensen Management Inc holds 5,090 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 22,533 shares. Bowen Hanes And has invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has 0.39% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3.34 million shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs reported 64,434 shares stake. 9,900 were reported by Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Company. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 250,236 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 10,364 shares.

