Gargoyle Investment Advisor Position in Capital One Finl (COF) Has Raised by $891,567 as Market Valuation Declined; Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Holder Regions Financial Has Lifted Stake

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) by 37.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 17,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 65,652 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 47,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 1.05M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 279.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 11,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 14,943 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 3,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,043 shares to 246,507 shares, valued at $39.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,632 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco holds 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 3,479 shares. M&T National Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Charles Schwab Inv reported 887,654 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 803 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cap Fund Sa has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Advsrs Asset reported 4,280 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 38,191 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 7.80 million shares. Wesbanco Bancorp holds 6,011 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 1 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 26,683 shares.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Fortune Brands Stock: Why the Death of Housing is Premature – Profit Confidential” on December 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Concerns Over Cabinets Spark Analyst Note on FBHS Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands (FBHS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 17,390 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 15,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,264 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).