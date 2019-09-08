Gargoyle Investment Advisor Maintains Holding in Penske Automotive Grp (PAG); Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 26,373 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 248,620 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.26; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – Penske Logistics Named to America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’; 17/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Completes 1 Millionth Voice-Directed Preventive Maintenance Inspection; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 61.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 87,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 55,182 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 142,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 13/03/2018 – AUSTIN, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in the economy for the second time in less than a week on Monday by blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s $117 billion bid for American rival Qualcomm. The acquisition would have been largest deal ever made in the technology sector; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

