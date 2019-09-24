Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lowered Mednax (MD) Holding by $409,050; As Zillow Group (Z) Stock Price Rose, Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 63.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 31,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The institutional investor held 18,302 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $837,000, down from 49,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 2.33 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 49.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 16,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 16,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420,000, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 1.14 million shares traded or 36.59% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zillow launches Offers in Austin, San Antonio – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Big Reasons Zillow Stock Could Rise – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Real Estate Stock Could Stay Red-Hot – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow’s Evolving Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 38,464 shares to 46,464 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Ohio Qlty Mun Income (NUO) by 27,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 4.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.87 per share. MD’s profit will be $69.93 million for 6.81 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.