Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lowered Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $465,816 as Market Value Declined; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Holding in Ciena (CIEN) Upped by $765,937

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 20,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,924 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 7,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 1.64 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 2,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 10,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.97. About 824,422 shares traded or 22.51% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV)

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. 9,600 shares valued at $353,483 were sold by SMITH GARY B on Thursday, January 10. MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold $77,369 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Tuesday, January 22. McFeely Scott also sold $37,780 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Wednesday, January 16. 2,000 shares were sold by Rothenstein David M, worth $77,382 on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Selling BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “With Nokia It Feels Like ‘2 Steps Forward, 1.9 Steps Back’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 28,892 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr stated it has 27,924 shares. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 10,891 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc has invested 0.09% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 197,013 are held by Legal General Grp Public Limited Com. Blair William And Com Il invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 35,463 shares. John G Ullman & Associates stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 200,654 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Llc holds 0.01% or 25,608 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Llc, New York-based fund reported 12,035 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 193,873 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 1.14 million shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 311,124 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 22,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,486 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (DGT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold $110,450 worth of stock. $316,909 worth of stock was sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN on Friday, February 1. 379 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $60,452 were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL. Another trade for 705 shares valued at $112,449 was sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN. On Friday, February 1 the insider WHITE ANA MARIA sold $367,337. On Wednesday, February 6 Locoh-Donou Francois sold $595,600 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 3,665 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares to 11,057 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 741,695 shares. Optimum Advsrs owns 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 30 shares. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 82,664 shares. 226,040 are held by Sadoff Inv Lc. Arrowstreet Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 597,040 shares. Northern Trust reported 777,378 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Btim Corp has 0.27% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 126,642 shares. Hendershot Invests holds 0.61% or 11,369 shares in its portfolio. 428,550 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Management. Mason Street Advsr Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,480 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 3,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Llc has 4,035 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 7 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Software & Services Boost F5 Networks (FFIV) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on January 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 Networks Historically Offers Longs Better Play off Post-Market Earnings Moves – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “F5 Networks +1.7% as software drives earnings growth – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts: 3 Tech Stocks to Sell Now – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 08, 2019.