Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lifted Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding by $583,800 as Valuation Declined; Kynikos Associates LP Has Raised Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.32 Million as Market Value Rose

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,239 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 966,280 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $202.78. About 13.57M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv owns 2.76 million shares. Neumann Ltd Liability stated it has 3.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amarillo Commercial Bank has invested 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Ridge Mngmt invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 306,883 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.13% or 67,905 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.35% or 469,258 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 53,237 shares. Georgia-based First City Cap Management Inc has invested 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Group invested in 17,037 shares. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 46,100 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pinnacle Limited has 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 163,362 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership invested in 22,601 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Tech invested in 22,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Exane Derivatives accumulated 99,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Investments LP has 0.09% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 201,671 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 6,677 shares. 63,335 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co holds 179 shares. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 97,868 shares. Proshare Advsr reported 35,293 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 2.43 million shares. Department Mb Comml Bank N A accumulated 0% or 180 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 459,516 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Pggm Invests accumulated 116,502 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 94,467 shares to 122,993 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 9,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,271 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).