Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lifted Position in Capital One Finl (COF) by $891,567 as Stock Price Declined; As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Toth Financial Advisory Has Decreased Position by $777,860

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 279.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 11,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 14,943 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 3,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $87.03. About 2.24 million shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 8,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 41,038 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 49,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.97. About 837,287 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $233.73M for 14.24 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 46,974 shares to 47,074 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 9,163 shares to 18,271 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,094 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

