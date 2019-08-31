Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lifted Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Position by $389,440 as Stock Value Declined; Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Decreased Its Position in Spirit Airls (SAVE) by $1.09 Million as Stock Declined

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 20,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 427,545 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 448,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 793,098 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 24% IN 2Q, FY

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 21,409 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 15,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 517,290 shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Shares for $104,800 were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre. Wiggins Rocky had bought 176 shares worth $7,501 on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Think Amazon Will Save Rite Aid Stock? Think Again. – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: A Debt Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit Airlines: Elevator Back Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 462,110 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $84.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 23,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De holds 0% or 1,265 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.49% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 16 shares. Legal & General Group Public has 16,786 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.08% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Credit Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 4,000 shares. Oldfield Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 28,580 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 38,716 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 105,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Co owns 1.67 million shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp stated it has 52,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Parkside Bank And has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 3,445 shares. Franklin Res holds 825,049 shares.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.69 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $113.13M for 5.55 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,773 shares to 32,083 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 94,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,993 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Ready-to-Eat Cereal Business to Post Holdings – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TreeHouse Foods Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Announce HSR Early Termination for Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Company’s Snacks Division to Atlas Holdings LLC – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.