Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lifted Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding by $483,120; At&T (T) Stake Held by Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 1.07M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 76,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 774,746 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.90M, up from 698,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 27.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hexoâ€™s â€œSmoke-Freeâ€ Strategy Is Solid, but Shares Remain Overvalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Long-Term Investors Buy Hexo Stock Ahead of Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “IPO calendar points to busy September: WeWork, SmileDirect and Peloton on tap – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 16,476 shares to 66,713 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 16,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,638 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 61,210 shares to 57,800 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,626 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AT&Tâ€™s Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal Express: Bottom-Fishing A Fallen Angel – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

