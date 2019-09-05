Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lifted By $891,567 Its Capital One Finl (COF) Position; Manhattan Associates (MANH) Sellers Decreased By 5.55% Their Shorts

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 279.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc acquired 11,007 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 14,943 shares with $1.22 million value, up from 3,936 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $41.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 645,868 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32

Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) had a decrease of 5.55% in short interest. MANH’s SI was 7.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.55% from 7.69M shares previously. With 462,500 avg volume, 16 days are for Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH)’s short sellers to cover MANH’s short positions. The SI to Manhattan Associates Inc’s float is 11.34%. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 148,104 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Industry Headwinds, Fallout Of Recent Data Breach To Weigh On Capital One’s Stock – Forbes” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is the Capital One Data Breach a Game-Changer for Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is 20.33% above currents $88.51 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Hold”. Jefferies upgraded Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $11500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc owns 39,607 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset One invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hsbc Pcl holds 0.07% or 473,026 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 32,733 shares. Associated Banc holds 14,614 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 607,975 shares. Tennessee-based Nfc Investments Limited Co has invested 3.3% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 100,394 shares. James Inc holds 0.31% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 58,105 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.1% or 24,700 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,731 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 1.38M shares. Stoneridge Investment Llc reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 27 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 0.04% or 4,748 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 11,682 shares to 14,092 valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 5,773 shares and now owns 32,083 shares. Hp Inc was reduced too.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel activities for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It has a 55.39 P/E ratio. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MANH) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power Manhattan Associates’s (NASDAQ:MANH) Share Price Gain of 152%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RGM Capitalâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MANH) ROE Of 71% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 17.73% above currents $81.54 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 3 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust.