Gargoyle Investment Advisor Increases Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP); Macquarie Group LTD Maintains Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON)

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 8,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 368,298 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.30M, up from 359,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.22M shares traded or 26.19% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 2.11M shares traded or 28.16% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,314 shares to 12,822 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,586 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Limited Company reported 3,590 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Utah Retirement System accumulated 32,885 shares. Valley Advisers owns 45 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc has 53,092 shares. 5,037 were accumulated by Augustine Asset Mngmt. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 3,257 shares. Natl Pension has 259,970 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Com has 3,726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund accumulated 3,916 shares. 3,932 are held by Advsr Asset Management. Tobam, France-based fund reported 699 shares. Moreover, Symons Capital Mgmt Inc has 3.14% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 4,222 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt. 541 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Of America.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,336 shares to 6,638 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 63,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,594 shares, and cut its stake in Veon Ltd.