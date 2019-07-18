Gargoyle Investment Advisor Increased Its Capital One Finl (COF) Stake; Diligent Investors Boosted Chevron New (CVX) Position

Diligent Investors Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 52.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diligent Investors Llc acquired 4,829 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Diligent Investors Llc holds 13,964 shares with $1.72M value, up from 9,135 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $236.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $124.11. About 3.17M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 279.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc acquired 11,007 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock rose 11.74%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 14,943 shares with $1.22M value, up from 3,936 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $41.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $88.72. About 1.35 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Limited Liability holds 0.66% or 57,941 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Inc owns 80,507 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Van Strum Towne Inc reported 11,090 shares stake. Aviva Plc has 818,481 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Centurylink Inv Mngmt holds 1.17% or 23,216 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 4,560 shares. Grisanti Ltd holds 0.7% or 9,353 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 1.60 million shares. Invesco Limited owns 10.33M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 5.25 million are owned by Lsv Asset Management. 117,402 are owned by Scotia. Excalibur Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,368 shares. Colony Group Limited Company accumulated 0.57% or 109,801 shares. Plancorp Limited Co accumulated 13,926 shares or 0.65% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 564 shares. 1,260 were reported by Qci Asset Inc New York. Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 0.17% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Second Curve Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 42,869 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc, a New York-based fund reported 112,448 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 176,137 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc owns 6,853 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 683 Cap Management Lc reported 246,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 1.38 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Oh has 2,861 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Communication has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 998 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 585,239 shares. Kbc Nv reported 462,139 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Capital One Financial had 4 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, January 23. Jefferies upgraded the shares of COF in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy” rating.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 5,035 shares to 8,686 valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 5,773 shares and now owns 32,083 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.