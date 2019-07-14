Gargoyle Investment Advisor Holds Position in Penske Automotive Grp (PAG); Oakwood Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $387,270 as Stock Value Rose

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,373 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 396,533 shares traded or 17.38% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA; 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 10/04/2018 – Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Net $108.1M; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yorktown & Research Company has 8,500 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 1.84% or 46,550 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 953 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ion Asset Mgmt Ltd has 2.13M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 5,673 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. 3,795 are held by Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Corp. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 3.09% or 9.20M shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.26% or 9,746 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Currie holds 1.64% or 198,497 shares in its portfolio. 3G Capital Prns LP reported 958,838 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co invested 5.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 92,111 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Inc owns 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 4,870 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. 42,100 are held by Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Leuthold Llc invested in 0.41% or 67,583 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Company reported 227,818 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 0% stake. Tudor Et Al holds 18,286 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 5,622 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 0.01% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Panagora Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 87,638 shares. Carroll Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 97 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Ci Investments invested in 1.21 million shares or 0.3% of the stock.