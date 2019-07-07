Gargoyle Investment Advisor Holds Position in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $12.41 Million

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 5,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $119.56. About 583,579 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 581.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 111,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 19,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 3.76% stake. Moreover, First Finance In has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commonwealth Bankshares Of reported 280,238 shares. Tradewinds Cap Llc has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation owns 71,882 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8.90M shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,050 shares. Usa Portformulas Corporation holds 2.76% or 39,423 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc invested in 60,334 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Argent Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,976 shares. 7,297 are held by River Road Asset Lc. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 1.71M shares. Smead Inc accumulated 679,755 shares. Moreover, Howland Capital Lc has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 111,957 shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5.36M shares to 63,736 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 4.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,856 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

