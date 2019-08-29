Gargoyle Investment Advisor Holding in Regal Beloit (RBC) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Its Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Stake by $2.99 Million

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 16,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 17,686 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 33,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 96,542 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.60 TO $6.00, EST. $5.56; 19/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–REGAL CLOSED CASE CARTS – 36C24518Q0110; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Net $58.4M; 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase of 8%; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Regal’s Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” Goes Beyond The Screen In First-Ever Moviebill Edition Available Nationwide Only At Regal Cinemas; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 67,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 5.16 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.34M, up from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 1.85 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest holds 0% or 480 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated reported 9,665 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Walthausen And Ltd Liability Corporation has 100,915 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 4,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 2,255 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated accumulated 25,305 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 1.75M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 39,115 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 229 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 53,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama holds 55,698 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Com. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Ing Groep Nv holds 6,557 shares. Centurylink Inv invested in 0.54% or 16,062 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares to 14,943 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 141,435 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Company holds 48,187 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Vision Mgmt reported 91,299 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested in 1.6% or 297,504 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 72,113 shares. Cincinnati holds 405,301 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Goelzer Inv Management reported 186,735 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 0.16% or 235,808 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 0.59% or 2.62 million shares. 10.76M are owned by Sanders Cap Ltd Co. Violich Management owns 124,821 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,714 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).