Gargoyle Investment Advisor Holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Increased by $352,129; Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Holder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Increased Its Holding by $19.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 9,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,238 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 16,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 685,703 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 860,599 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO EXPECTS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON GENERIC PROAIR; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First To File Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Ultravate® Lotion, 0.05%; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 147,171 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 557 shares. Walthausen & Ltd reported 199,970 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. 23,144 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. Brookstone Capital Management has 12,663 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 0.31% or 81,487 shares. Bartlett & Limited holds 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 1,330 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Tru Na reported 964 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 200 shares. Sei Commerce accumulated 474,331 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 86,742 shares. Pinnacle Company invested in 0% or 9,795 shares. Tcw Grp invested in 0.08% or 220,284 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,035 shares to 8,686 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 17,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,910 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Sector Pension Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). First Manhattan Com accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Poplar Forest Capital Limited Co reported 8,003 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 182,274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 228,204 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 150,000 shares. Van Eck holds 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 92,663 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Cornerstone reported 199 shares stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 150 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 196,299 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

