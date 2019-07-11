Gargoyle Investment Advisor Holding in Lear (LEA) Cut by $620,190; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Continues to Hold Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 4.63M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 4,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 12,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 317,809 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 earnings per share, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $256.21 million for 8.10 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Trust Invest Advsr invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has 4,934 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Foundry Ptnrs Lc has 0.51% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 92,831 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 180,200 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 100 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,500 shares. British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 10,356 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 2,950 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Basswood Management Lc reported 122,244 shares stake.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lear Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:LEA) 22% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adient Is Going Through A Transformational Cycle – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allegion plc (ALLE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Lear Plunged In May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares to 21,409 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

