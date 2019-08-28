Gargoyle Investment Advisor Holding in Capital One Finl (COF) Has Increased by $891,567 as Share Value Declined; Citigroup (C) Holder Welch Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $5.18 Million

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.71. About 6.82M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 279.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 11,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 14,943 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 3,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.61. About 780,590 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.88 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap invested in 4,290 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pacific Inv holds 1.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 90,111 shares. Blue Capital reported 14,074 shares. Moreover, Live Your Vision Lc has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 24 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Laurion Capital Limited Partnership reported 462,394 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Rmsincerbeaux Lc stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stoneridge Investment Prns Limited Liability Company owns 117,825 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Zuckerman Gp Llc holds 0.23% or 15,385 shares. Bokf Na has 57,590 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 0.19% or 70,817 shares. 44,484 are owned by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest holds 119,744 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Citi to Cut Hundreds of Trading Jobs in Bad Wall Street Omen – Bloomberg” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup quietly raises minimum wage to $15 per hour – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 15,392 shares to 30,264 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 94,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,993 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm â€“ COF – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation â€“ COF – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Fool-Proof Formula For Free Credit Cards – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One Data Breach Sparks Bearish Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65 are held by Fred Alger. Savant Capital Limited has 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Choate owns 13,463 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs reported 5,815 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hgk Asset Management invested 1.96% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division reported 75,914 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.38 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Barclays Plc holds 0.03% or 585,239 shares. Earnest Ltd Co reported 214 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 974,972 shares. James Research reported 58,105 shares. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 27,800 shares.