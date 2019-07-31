Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Upped Treehouse Foods (THS) Position by $389,440; Barton Investment Management Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $3.88 Million; Stock Value Rose

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05 million, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $323.43. About 5.43 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,409 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 15,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 716,925 shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 15,392 shares to 30,264 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 94,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,993 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 77.01 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs by 13,776 shares to 357,448 shares, valued at $37.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 11,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).