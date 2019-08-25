Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Upped Its Holding in Capital One Finl (COF) by $891,567 as Stock Declined; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Declined, Financial Advantage Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.80 Million

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 279.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 11,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 14,943 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 3,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 776 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 0.54% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Greenleaf Tru holds 4,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 463 are owned by Perkins Coie. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Texas Yale Capital holds 0.05% or 15,986 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Denali Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.2% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 117,559 shares. New York-based Capstone Inv Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Inc has invested 0.52% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). First Manhattan Commerce, New York-based fund reported 944,974 shares. Moreover, Sound Shore Management Ct has 3.63% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2.31 million shares. 72,697 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 43,611 shares to 14,247 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,083 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.