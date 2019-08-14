Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Upped Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) as Shares Declined; As Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Share Price Declined, Bluestein R H & Company Has Upped Position by $18.66 Million

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 215.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 144,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 211,651 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.46 million, up from 66,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.7. About 4.76 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS INTERESTED IN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT INCLUDING DEALS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY AND OTHER CANCER DRUGS; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 2b NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S) Clinical Trial in Combination with Herceptin® in HER2 1+/2+ Breast Cancer Patients; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s earnings beat expectations, and its improved outlook overcomes regulatory setback; 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 billion to bolster cancer pipeline; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.52 TO $4.62; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.20

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 5,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 11,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.62. About 818,298 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,773 shares to 32,083 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,321 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. 205,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $26.94M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.