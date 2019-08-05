Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) as Share Value Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose While Payden & Rygel Raised by $13.46 Million Its Position

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 2,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 7,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 10,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 809,518 shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 236,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, up from 125,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap owns 9,477 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. One Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,905 shares. Culbertson A N & Co Inc has 2.41% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tctc Limited Liability reported 1.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). M&T Commercial Bank owns 1.38M shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Savant Cap Lc stated it has 18,041 shares. Forte Cap Adv accumulated 13,340 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr stated it has 74 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wharton Business Group Limited Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Suntrust Banks owns 724,470 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 23,251 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Patten & Patten Tn holds 57,467 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.67% or 2.15M shares in its portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors invested in 0.24% or 3,200 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 259,500 shares to 15,300 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,800 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $155,794 activity. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL also sold $20,331 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares. The insider Locoh-Donou Francois sold $595,600.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares to 14,943 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

