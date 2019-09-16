Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Mednax (MD) Holding; Ceva (CEVA) Shorts Increased By 1.36%

Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) had an increase of 1.36% in short interest. CEVA’s SI was 426,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.36% from 420,600 shares previously. With 145,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s short sellers to cover CEVA’s short positions. The SI to Ceva Inc’s float is 2%. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 39,415 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 02/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS PRICES IPO AT CHF 27.50/SHR; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNER ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT CHF 1.3 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG CEVAL.S DOWN 0.2 PCT VS IPO PRICING AT 27.50 SFR/SHARE; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CEVA Group ‘B-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Ceva at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Stable Outlook Reflects View Solid Operating Performance Is Sustained; 20/03/2018 – CEVA GROUP COMPLETES UPSIZED OFFERING OF $50M OF SECURED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Outlook Has Been Changed to Stable

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Mednax Inc (MD) stake by 49.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 16,362 shares as Mednax Inc (MD)’s stock declined 13.06%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 16,638 shares with $420,000 value, down from 33,000 last quarter. Mednax Inc now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 219,311 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $710.79 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 688.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CEVA, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 48,371 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Int Grp Inc reported 16,312 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 6,928 shares. Limited Liability Com owns 19,800 shares. Granahan Invest Incorporated Ma invested in 0.22% or 182,246 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 300,786 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 37,907 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com owns 455,592 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.01% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 17,279 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.35 million shares. United Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 43,167 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mednax has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 7.54% above currents $23.87 stock price. Mednax had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform”.

