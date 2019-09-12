Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Its Coty (COTY) Holding; Shorts at Lydall (LDL) Lowered By 0.41%

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 44.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 54,807 shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 68,186 shares with $914,000 value, down from 122,993 last quarter. Coty Inc now has $8.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 1.78M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member

Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL) had a decrease of 0.41% in short interest. LDL's SI was 388,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.41% from 390,100 shares previously. With 105,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL)'s short sellers to cover LDL's short positions. The SI to Lydall Inc's float is 2.31%. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 69,880 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 48.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $325,962 was made by Singer Robert S on Friday, August 30. Hughes Fiona bought $2.06 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Thursday, September 5. Laubies Pierre had bought 262,000 shares worth $2.50 million. HARF PETER had bought 959,760 shares worth $12.40M. $476,380 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by Goudet Olivier.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $61.22 million for 33.25 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 0.01% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc invested in 20.25 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 170,577 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Prns Gp Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 356,144 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 119,059 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Victory Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 1,492 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 1.93 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 364,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Barclays Plc owns 803,483 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 870 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.36’s average target is 6.77% above currents $10.64 stock price. Coty had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by DA Davidson. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 29 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by DA Davidson. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $900 target in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.44, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Lydall, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.08 million shares or 2.98% less from 15.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc holds 36,873 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). 9,125 are held by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Metropolitan Life invested 0% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Principal Financial Grp holds 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) or 140,602 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% stake. State Street owns 581,952 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) for 13,765 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 382,977 shares. Geode Management reported 233,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advisors Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) for 110,809 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 6,991 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 16,300 shares in its portfolio. 634,152 are owned by Westwood Holdings Group.