Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holding; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Raised Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) stake by 33.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,392 shares as Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN)’s stock declined 1.98%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 30,264 shares with $1.36 million value, down from 45,656 last quarter. Allison Transmission Hldgs I now has $5.50B valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 722,537 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 488.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 26,805 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 32,293 shares with $5.67 million value, up from 5,488 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $18.39B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $156.02. About 757,060 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, February 26. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Credit Suisse maintained Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity. Bohley G Frederick also bought $229,995 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 1.20M shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 21,360 shares. Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.03% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Paloma Management invested in 0.11% or 102,211 shares. 12,391 are owned by Us Bank De. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Co holds 92,180 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 224,400 shares. 18,609 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 337,705 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 11,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 545,165 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group holds 0.17% or 12,335 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Federated Pa reported 369,895 shares. Stanley has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allison Transmission: A Compounding Cannibal – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Is (Still) A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allison Transmission Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ROK in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS.