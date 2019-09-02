Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Raised By $583,800 Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Position; Ingredion (INGR) Had 0 Bulls

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) stake by 89.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc acquired 16,680 shares as Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)’s stock rose 0.06%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 35,239 shares with $1.24M value, up from 18,559 last quarter. Steel Dynamics Inc now has $5.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.36 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ingredion has $8500 highest and $7700 lowest target. $81’s average target is 4.83% above currents $77.27 stock price. Ingredion had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, July 23. See Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 51,875 shares. Regions Fincl holds 1,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.06% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). M&T National Bank holds 0.01% or 35,175 shares. Reilly Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 400 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 95,734 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0.02% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 276,470 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A reported 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Mckinley Mngmt Llc Delaware reported 4,930 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verity Asset invested in 0.88% or 21,685 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 225,143 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 2,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 4,594 shares to 8,319 valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) stake by 16,312 shares and now owns 17,686 shares. Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) was reduced too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel on Friday, May 24. 2,000 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares with value of $51,160 were bought by RINN RUSSELL B. The insider Pushis Glenn bought $149,986.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shares Enter Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Steel Dynamics (STLD) Down 13.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Steel Giant Nucor in 5 Charts – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: M, STLD, EVBN, PPL, ANDE – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Favorites: Steel Dynamics Ranks As a Top Metals Pick – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 13.52 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Ingredion Incorporated shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace & White Inc Ny reported 78,890 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 13 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 279,497 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.04% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). 2,640 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Pnc Fincl Services Gru reported 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 4,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 49,001 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 16,086 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd invested in 6,869 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp, New York-based fund reported 13,824 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Llc reported 2,197 shares. Check Capital Mgmt Ca, California-based fund reported 412,965 shares.