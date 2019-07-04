Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lowered Position in Stericycle (SRCL) by $311,742; Modera Wealth Management Trimmed Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $329,394

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 5,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,083 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 37,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 294,997 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 7,200 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

