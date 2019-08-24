Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lowered Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding By $687,225; BGC Partners (BGCP) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 33.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 9,163 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 4.07%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 18,271 shares with $1.39 million value, down from 27,434 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $8.47B valuation. The stock decreased 4.88% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 1.04 million shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%

BGC Partners Inc (BGCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 110 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 86 reduced and sold holdings in BGC Partners Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 165.20 million shares, down from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding BGC Partners Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 52 Increased: 76 New Position: 34.

Gratia Capital Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. for 176,815 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 13.25 million shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 1.95% invested in the company for 432,550 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 1.23% in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 778,726 shares.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shareholders Saw Negative Total Returns In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$4.65, Is It Time To Put BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.76 million for 8.32 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage firm servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It operates in two divisions, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It has a 9.67 P/E ratio. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products.

The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 1.75M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 23/03/2018 – BGC REPLACED $150M CREDIT PACT WITH $250M UNSECURED PACT; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86.33’s average target is 39.62% above currents $61.83 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s September Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Chemical cites trade issues for Q2 weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.