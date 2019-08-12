Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lowered By $901,265 Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding; Aew Capital Management LP Upped Equinix (ESRT) Holding By $3.83 Million

Aew Capital Management LP increased Equinix Inc (ESRT) stake by 40.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP acquired 8,446 shares as Equinix Inc (ESRT)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 29,446 shares with $13.34 million value, up from 21,000 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $4.68 billion valuation. It closed at $13.11 lastly. It is down 14.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 36.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 5,035 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 8,686 shares with $1.56 million value, down from 13,721 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $28.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.31. About 1.22M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 22 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 11,007 shares to 14,943 valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 10,162 shares and now owns 20,798 shares. Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And reported 6,713 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co has 0.32% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,640 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 2.21% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Korea-based Korea Corporation has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). State Street Corporation holds 6.48M shares. Bridgeway Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cap Counsel owns 4,450 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Blackrock stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Tcw Gru holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 128,920 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.14% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cambridge Inv Rech invested in 16,994 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Security Natl owns 112 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Empire State Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 7,500 shares to 35,000 valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 219,500 shares and now owns 4.87M shares. Welltower Inc was reduced too.