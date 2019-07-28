Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lifted Stake in Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) by $355,212; As Franco (FNV) Shares Rose, Capital World Investors Has Boosted Holding

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.88 million, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.33. About 285,186 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,373 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 451,056 shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 11/05/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – WOLFGANG DÜRHEIMER ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, ALONG WITH TWELVE INCUMBENT DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 05/03/2018 – PENSKE ANNOUNCES DIGITAL FLEET PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE PROCESSES; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25, EST. $1.13; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 10/05/2018 – Penske Auto Raises Dividend to 35c; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 1.28M shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $185.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 529,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.73M shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Paramount Gold Closes Royalty Agreement With Franco-Nevada Corporation on Sleeper Gold Project – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Franco-Nevada Gets Back on Track With Record Q1 Results – Motley Fool” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why 2019 Could Be Franco-Nevada’s Golden Year – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada Corp. – Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 5,000 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.21% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) or 7,648 shares. Northern Trust reported 289,833 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 58,651 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 87,638 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 60,920 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Com accumulated 0% or 5,425 shares. Prudential Inc has 253,497 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 10,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.48% or 256,578 shares. New Amsterdam Limited Co holds 0.86% or 52,696 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 14,101 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Lc accumulated 4,510 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 16,312 shares to 17,686 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,686 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).