Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $630,044; Point72 Asset Management LP Raised Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stake by $1.63 Million; Share Value Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 60,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 289,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 530,845 shares traded or 95.34% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 95.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 10,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,798 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 10,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (Call) (NYSE:ECA) by 2.23 million shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $15.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 163,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock or 5,420 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 43,611 shares to 14,247 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 16,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,686 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

