Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Increased Its Position by $28.74 Million as Valuation Rose

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 414,112 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 252,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.97M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570.22M, up from 4.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $127.51. About 850,999 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 0.35% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 27,701 shares. Hendley And Inc reported 60,390 shares stake. Mai Management has invested 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Midas Mgmt Corp reported 1.27% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Intact Invest Management accumulated 37,900 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 2,269 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Com reported 78,512 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 0.35% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 3.11M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 88,781 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il has 215,043 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Co stated it has 342,391 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Davis Selected Advisers reported 2.32% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 277,570 shares to 8.93M shares, valued at $649.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 39,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94M shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 8,480 shares to 8,038 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,859 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 1,008 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdg has 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 157,051 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has 11,283 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited invested in 0.01% or 35,646 shares. 20.97 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gru. Amp Invsts Ltd stated it has 61,331 shares. 990,440 are owned by Amer Century Inc. Carroll Assoc Incorporated holds 0% or 316 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Strs Ohio reported 1.33 million shares. 22,800 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc. Quantbot Technology LP holds 1,219 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 32,885 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 8 shares. Gam Ag reported 74,837 shares.