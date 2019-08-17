Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Its Stake in Regal Beloit (RBC) by $1.32 Million; Nexus Investment Management Increases Position in Citigroup (C)

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 388,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.19 million, up from 377,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 67.3 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 16,312 shares as the company's stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 17,686 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 33,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 314,052 shares traded or 20.38% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: "Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch" published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Load Up On – Investorplace.com" on August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 23,203 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Company reported 8,010 shares. King Luther Capital has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp reported 75,963 shares stake. Palladium Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Private Asset Management has 2.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 223,436 shares. Apriem stated it has 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 509,000 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 0.06% or 3,649 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie, a Switzerland-based fund reported 156,854 shares. Fayez Sarofim Co reported 14,906 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) accumulated 0.05% or 80,616 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shufro Rose & Limited Liability has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 20,524 are held by Pinnacle Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 21,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) or 120,704 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% or 8,126 shares in its portfolio. 10 has invested 0.12% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 520,056 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability reported 1.1% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). 144,459 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated owns 69,436 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dean Capital Mgmt accumulated 13,675 shares. 14,885 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 6,557 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company invested in 186,005 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 15,300 shares.