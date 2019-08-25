Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $1.61 Million; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Share Price Declined While First Dallas Securities Has Decreased Position

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 43,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 14,247 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 57,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/05/2018 – DUE DILLEGENCE SHOWS GM KOREA CAN SURVIVE LONG TERM WITH NEW MODELS, CUTS IN FIXED COSTS – S.KOREA; 11/04/2018 – DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA IS MAKING PROGRESS – KDB CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO MET WITH U.S. REGULATORS ON FUEL EFFICIENCY RULES: RTRS; 26/04/2018 – GM Reports Income from Continuing Operations of $1.1 Billion and EBIT-adjusted of $2.6 Billion; 07/03/2018 – GM China vehicle sales in February up 7.8 pct y/y; 07/03/2018 – Confirmed Speakers & Event Agenda Announced for the 10th Annual GM Conference, Organized by Hozpitality Group on 12th April 201; 24/04/2018 – GM: [KBS News Breaking News] Korea GM Labor & Management to Propose Wage and Collective Negotiation – ! $GM; 25/04/2018 – GM president says close to resolution to fix its S.Korean unit; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea delays vote on bankruptcy protection to Monday as talks fail; 13/03/2018 – India cuts Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalty, may trigger another row

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 47,084 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-ESTIMATES ANNUAL 2018 CASM, EXCLUDING FUEL & OIL EXPENSE AND PROFITSHARING EXPENSE, TO BE COMPARABLE WITH ANNUAL 2017’S 8.47 CENTS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest: 2Q RASM View Reflects Some Recent Softness in Bookings Following Flight 1380 Accident; 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Traffic Rose 3.7%; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight from NYC to Dallas makes unscheduled landing in Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Ohio due to broken window; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS DIVERTED FLIGHT LANDS SAFELY IN CLEVELAND; 02/05/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Cleveland after a window cracked.…; 02/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SPEAKER PAUL RYAN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS DON’T KNOW CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT YET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 611,166 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Ltd Partnership reported 3.36% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Accuvest Global Advsrs has 12,619 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank holds 81,041 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd, California-based fund reported 17,710 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn holds 25,177 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 106,950 are owned by Palouse Capital Mngmt. B Riley Wealth Management holds 7,843 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.22% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 129,900 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.03% or 37,600 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Eos Mgmt LP has 0.19% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 15,750 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 11,035 shares. Tcw Grp Inc reported 351,872 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.2% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Is Revenue From North America Driving GM’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Citi: GM Truck Story Strong And Underappreciated – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares to 14,943 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Southwest Airlines Will Resume Hawaii Expansion in 2020 – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 300,289 were reported by Fayez Sarofim. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America accumulated 1,435 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.34 million shares. 10,100 are held by Montag A & Associates Inc. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.01% or 7,236 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Norman Fields Gottscho Management Limited has invested 2.56% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Century Companies Inc holds 0.25% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 4.83M shares. 357,983 were accumulated by Umb State Bank N A Mo. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company stated it has 1.11M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bank Division, Illinois-based fund reported 12,209 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP has 0.14% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 28,288 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) by 37,245 shares to 240,052 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 111,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.