Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Plancorp Has Increased Its Holding in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) as Stock Value Rose

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 219,035 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 9,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 18,271 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 27,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 584,065 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares to 26,373 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $350.22M for 6.03 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

