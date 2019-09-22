Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Cut Its Invesco LTD (IVZ) Stake by $329,520; Share Value Declined; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Upped Position

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 16,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 66,713 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 83,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 8.05 million shares traded or 43.50% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Directorate Change; 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE UK HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 02/05/2018 – Invesco Energy Adds Glencore, Exits Weatherford; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED ON INVESCO STAKE BUY; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 31/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Markets lll Plc: Semi-annual Report and Unaudited Financial Statements; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI UK Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: A 3% YIELD WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPORTANT

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 44,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $207,120 was made by WAGONER G RICHARD JR on Friday, June 7. $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by CANION ROD.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.47M for 7.27 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,784 shares to 17,629 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Gotham Asset Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 173,826 shares in its portfolio. Fil reported 0.13% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Mason Street Limited accumulated 57,131 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 31,700 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 56,813 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fulton Bancshares Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,013 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 1.68 million shares. Oakworth Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 842,051 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated invested in 7,200 shares. 1832 Asset LP accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Andra Ap holds 264,900 shares. Agf Investments America holds 0.48% or 68,673 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 36,227 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,000 shares to 17,958 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,301 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).