Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Cut Its Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $1.06 Million as Market Value Rose; Pura Vida Investments Trimmed Its Fluidigm Del (FLDM) Position by $3.36 Million; Market Value Declined

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (FLDM) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 258,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.45% . The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 678,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Fluidigm Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $481.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 957,096 shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 12/04/2018 – Fluidigm Releases CFTR Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep Assay for Use With the Juno System; 13/04/2018 – FLUIDIGM INTRODUCES MAXPAR IMMUNE MONITORING PANEL KIT; 10/05/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Rev $25.2M; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days; 24/04/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 27 Days; 13/04/2018 – Fluidigm Introduces High-Parameter Maxpar Immune Monitoring Panel for Translational and Clinical Research; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM); 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 11,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 14,092 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 25,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.36 million shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL

More notable recent Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Fluidigm (FLDM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Fluidigm Rose as Much as 13.4% Today – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluidigm Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluidigm closes $63M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $12.91 million activity. Shares for $63,040 were bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividends And Side Hustles Portfolio – July 2019 Highlights – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

