Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Cut Coty (COTY) Holding by $712,491; Share Value Rose; Macquarie Group LTD Cut Its Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) as Stock Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 75,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.06M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 2.36M shares traded or 67.51% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE)

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 54,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 68,186 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $914,000, down from 122,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 6.21M shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Sempra Energy’s (NYSE:SRE) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mexico reaches deal with gas pipeline operators – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Policy Market – Things Calm Down On Tariff Front – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Force majeure declared at Sempra’s Cameron LNG terminal – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.22 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Coty Strengthens Leadership Organization for Supply Chain to Support Its Ongoing Turnaround Plan and Future Growth – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tiffany & Co. Announces Tiffany & Love, the New Fragrances for Him and for Her – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Coty Inc (COTY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Coty, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty And Sunrun – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $27.74 million activity. The insider Goudet Olivier bought $476,380. $2.50M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by Laubies Pierre. 959,760 shares were bought by HARF PETER, worth $12.40M. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $325,962 was bought by Singer Robert S.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.33M for 31.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.