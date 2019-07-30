Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Boosted Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Position; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Middleton & Co Trimmed Its Stake by $385,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $196.77. About 262,189 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 5,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.22. About 416,080 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 499 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & holds 65,703 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.14M shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson & Limited Co has invested 3.4% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Highvista Strategies Lc accumulated 3,300 shares. Cullinan Assoc owns 26,385 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 1.42% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Milestone Inc invested in 1,228 shares. 296,608 are held by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Cadinha Llc accumulated 115,125 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 8,160 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Company invested in 84,098 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.77 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch in July – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Illumina Issues a Warning, Colgate-Palmolive Makes an Acquisition – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Awarded Second US Patent for Quantum Computing – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of the West Selects Mortgage Cadence Platform to Support Its Mortgage Operations – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 15,392 shares to 30,264 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,083 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).