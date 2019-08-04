Gargoyle Investment Advisor Decreased Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by $687,225 as Market Value Declined; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding Maintained by Camden Asset Management L P

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 9,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 18,271 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 27,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 1.69M shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 42.78 million shares, valued at $43.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy by 905,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 981,512 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corp holds 91,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited reported 34,242 shares. Moreover, City Holdg has 0.55% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 10,066 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.6% or 19,332 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Pa holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 11,618 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Management Corp reported 24,391 shares stake. Field & Main Retail Bank accumulated 0.69% or 3,795 shares. Coastline Trust Co invested in 0.56% or 19,525 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 436,294 shares. Beach Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 9,140 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Country Club Na has 0.71% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 31,081 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 917,500 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 1.46 million shares stake. State Street reported 0.37% stake. Millennium reported 21,728 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Management Incorporated owns 3,520 shares. 416,658 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement. The New York-based Olstein Capital Lp has invested 1.16% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Wilen Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 2.28% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 39,699 shares. Voya Inv Lc invested in 0.01% or 72,398 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Magnetar Financial Lc invested in 0.01% or 7,663 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 191,470 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 19,941 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership accumulated 410 shares or 0% of the stock. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Co Ny reported 3,388 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 495,779 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 7,153 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,680 shares to 35,239 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $357.54M for 6.82 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.