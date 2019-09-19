Gargoyle Investment Advisor Decreased By $585,120 Its Westlake Chem (WLK) Stake; Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY)’s Sentiment Is 2.25

Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.68, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 9 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 4 decreased and sold their equity positions in Addvantage Technologies Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.06 million shares, down from 1.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Addvantage Technologies Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) stake by 51.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 8,480 shares as Westlake Chem Corp (WLK)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 8,038 shares with $558,000 value, down from 16,518 last quarter. Westlake Chem Corp now has $8.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 61,301 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M; 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.03 million. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories.

Jbf Capital Inc. holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. for 351,061 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 11 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 104,127 shares.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 3,772 shares traded. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) has risen 22.07% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.07% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Westlake Chemical Corp has $87 highest and $5100 lowest target. $70’s average target is 6.48% above currents $65.74 stock price. Westlake Chemical Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 2. Nomura upgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) rating on Monday, April 15. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $79 target. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. Nomura maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Reduce” rating. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 2. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WLK in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Alembic.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 54.04% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.35 per share. WLK’s profit will be $138.52 million for 15.22 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold WLK shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest owns 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 165 shares. Arosa Capital Mngmt Lp has 50,000 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 9,004 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 27,772 shares. Bancorporation invested in 3,778 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llc owns 9,300 shares. 6,262 are held by Voya Inv Mgmt Lc. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). 40,000 were reported by Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Com. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Victory Cap holds 1.97M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 7,400 shares. 25,100 are held by Paradigm. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 547 shares.